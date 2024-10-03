Open in App
    John Amos' daughter says she found out about her father's death through the media

    By Nardos Haile,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPZR7_0vt2ITWv00

    The late John Amos' daughter shared this week that she learned of her father's passing through the media.

    In a statement posted on Instagram, Shannon Amos wrote on behalf of her family: “We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."

    The legendary actor best known for his roles in "Good Times" and "Roots," died in Los Angeles on Aug. 21 at 84, which was announced by his son K.C. on Oct. 1.

    It's been stated in various reports by media outlets that while there was no autopsy done on Amos, the actor died from congestive heart failure. The official death certificate also found Amos was cremated nine days after his passing.

    "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing," Amos' daughter furthered in her statement. "Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

    The Amos children have reportedly faced difficulties as they fought each other over their father's care and acting legacy. K.C. and Shannon bitterly argued, which led to Shannon accusing K.C. of elder abuse, a claim K.C. denied.

    In a Hollywood Reporter profile, Shannon stressed that K.C. had been isolating their father from his friends and family and became the authority on John's affairs.

    In an interview with People Magazine last year about the family's battles and Shannon's accusation, John said, “Right now, it is somewhat acrimonious, but never mind what you might read or hear about in the paper or on this medium or that medium platform. Suffice it to say we are still family, and we love each other, and that’s the bottom line."

