Trump says he would deport Haitians "back to their county" regardless of their current legal status
By Nandika Chatterjee,1 days ago
Jamaican soldiers and police officers arrive at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on September 12, 2024, as part of an international policing mission
