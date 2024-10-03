Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Salon

    Trump says he would deport Haitians "back to their county" regardless of their current legal status

    By Nandika Chatterjee,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIlNb_0vt28KMl00

    Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that if elected president he would revoke the the legal status of Haitian immigrants and send “them back to their country,” CNN reported.

    During an interview with NewsNation, the former president, who continues to lie that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, affirmed his stance to a reporter who asked: “So you would revoke the temporary protected status?”

    “Absolutely,” the former president responded, adding in the same breath: “Yeah, I’d revoke it and I’d bring them back to their country.”

    Trump then falsely accused legal Haitian immigrants of destroying Springfield, Ohio, disregarding local officials and business leaders who say they have revitalized the once economically depressed town.

    “Springfield is such a beautiful place. Have you seen what’s happened to it? It’s been overrun, you can’t do that to people. They have to be removed,” the GOP presidential candidate said.

    Although many Haitian immigrants are protected under President Joe Biden’s humanitarian parole and TPS programs, which allows them to work and pay taxes, Trump and his allies continue to spread false information about them to “create a story,” as Sen. JD Vance put it, that can frighten voters.

    In reality, it is these false claims that have endangered Springfield residents, leading to bomb threats and school shutdowns in recent weeks. Haitian immigrants say they also now live in fear due the former president's campaign against them.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 701
    Add a Comment
    Ozarks Lady
    now
    He is disgusting. The community is happy to have the workers and has revived the town.
    Sean Canfield
    4m ago
    I hope so
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    'God help us': Springfield Jamaicans mistaken for Haitians by 'aggressive' white woman
    Raw Story8 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Father told his kids to go to the car, then he got his gun and went into the room where his wife was working and shot her dead. Sentenced
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    U.S. won't extend legal status for 530,000 migrants who came under Biden program
    CBS News1 day ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent1 day ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani accidentally texted details of fake elector plot to wrong number: Jack Smith
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    New SNAP work requirements for older adults go into effect
    marketplace.org2 days ago
    Teacher Awarded $574K After Getting Fired For Refusing To Use Trans Student’s Pronouns
    Wide Open Eats1 day ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story13 hours ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    A Springfield business owner defended his Haitian employees. Now Trumpers are sending him death threats
    The Independent4 days ago
    U.S. will not renew legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants
    Reuters15 hours ago
    Mom of 4 Young Boys Who Died in House Fire Convicted After She Left Them Locked in to Go Shopping
    People1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    JD Vance says 'illegal immigrants' are keeping you from owning your own home
    POLITICO22 hours ago
    "HELL BENT" on clinging to power: Trump engages in mad projection over new Jack Smith court filing
    Salon2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Jamaican soldiers and police officers arrive at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on September 12, 2024, as part of an international policing mission
    Wyoming News19 hours ago
    Swing-state breakdown: Here’s where the Harris-Trump race stands
    The Hill4 hours ago
    "One rough hour": Experts say Trump's call for a "violent" purge should be taken as a serious threat
    Salon2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy