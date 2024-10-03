Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Salon

    "Pro-life" identity politics: GOP's sudden support of abortion shows it was never about policy

    By Amanda Marcotte,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkiQH_0vsiOyTM00

    Before Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that ended abortion rights, it was a truism in the Beltway press that Americans were "bitterly divided" on abortion. Driven by polls that mostly asked people if they are "pro-life" or "pro-choice," journalists portrayed Republican voters as strongly opposed to abortion for moral and religious reasons. So it's quite the shocker to see recent polls show that a plurality — and in many cases, the majority — of Republicans plan to vote for abortion rights in various state ballot initiatives this November.

    Polls show "GOP support for abortion rights measures outpacing states that had similar ballot measures in recent years," Aaron Blake of the Washington Post wrote Monday. Just a couple of years ago, state polls showed Republicans only backing abortion rights by 14-18%, he reports. Now "2024 ballot measures show Republican support between 28 and 54 percent" supporting abortion rights.

    It turns out that "pro-life" conviction was only an inch deep.

    What's going on here isn't especially confusing. Prior to Dobbs, calling yourself "pro-life" was a low-cost way for Republican voters to tell a story where they are morally upright heroes while casting feminists, urban liberals, college kids, and racial minorities as oversexed heathens. When abortion is legal, it's easy to condemn other people's abortions as a matter of "convenience" or say they're "using it for birth control" or employ other euphemisms for promiscuity, while quietly believing the abortions you and your friends get are justified.

    We saw this shell game in action during Tuesday night's vice presidential debate, when Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, talked about a friend who had an abortion. "She felt like if she hadn't had that abortion, that it would have destroyed her life because she was in an abusive relationship," he said, falsely implying that he is fine with keeping these kinds of abortions legal. In reality, as the fact-checkers lamely noted, both current and proposed abortion bans, which Vance has backed wholeheartedly, do not make exceptions based on the reason a patient seeks an abortion.

    Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to her newsletter Standing Room Only.

    It was an outrageous lie by insinuation, but why he lied is not mysterious. Vance understands that his voters want to hear a pretty story where people like themselves will get to have abortions, but those other people — imagined to be "sluts" and "welfare queens" — will not. The problem for him and Trump, as this polling shows, is that the cold, hard reality of abortion bans is hard to ignore, now that they're law and not just an abstraction. Post-Dobbs, "abortion" isn't just a way for MAGA voters to gloat about their self-defined moral superiority. Instead, they realize that the bans apply to MAGA and non-MAGA alike. It's shifted from cheap identity politics to real-world impacts. As these polling changes demonstrate, their actual policy preference has started to eclipse what used to move them, which was culture war nonsense.

    Republican politicians win by keeping their base voters focused on phantasms and symbolic, ego-driven identity politics, rather than real world issues. It's why Trump and Vance are laser-focused on immigration. It's not just that it has no material impact on their base voters, but because it doesn't. For the average MAGA voter, stories about Haitian immigrants eating cats feel like a low-stakes way to wallow in a sense of racial superiority. Many of them don't even pause to consider how these ego-fluffing lies harm real people. To them, "Haitians" are a largely imaginary group — like the "sluts" of anti-abortion mythology — that they can feel safe hating, without considering the consequences. But suppose Trump is successful in deporting millions of people from the workforce, which economists believe would trigger an economic depression. It's safe to say these voters would not enjoy that outcome.

    We can see this tension playing out in the battle over union endorsements. Regarding the brass tacks of policy, the difference between Democrats and Republicans is vast. President Joe Biden has been regarded by experts as the most pro-worker president since FDR. He's aggressively defended unions, made organizing much easier, and sent law enforcement after companies for union-busting and other shady tactics. Trump, on the other, can barely conceal his contempt for workers, and especially for unions. He praised Elon Musk for firing workers for going on strike, which is illegal. He bragged about cheating workers out of overtime pay, which is also illegal. This is why United Auto Workers endorsed the Democratic ticket, with the president Shawn Fain calling Trump a "scab."

    But while UAW did the right thing, the same cannot be said of the Teamsters, who refused to endorse this election. The Teamsters are whiter and more male than other unions, and subsequently 60% of their members are voting for Trump instead of Vice President Kamala Harris. It's easy for white, male union workers to live in the world of fantasy politics, where they're more focused on protecting their ego against admitting a Black woman could be president, rather than the real world, where the white male candidate is coming for their job protections. They are, in the internet parlance, in the "effing around" period. But if Trump gets elected and unleashes Project 2025's plans to dismantle organized labor in the U.S., it will be a finding-out season. But, as Republican women learned after the Dobbs decision, by the time you get there, it's too late to stop it.

    Democrats are often accused by the pundits of being the ones who practice "identity politics," usually when they note the real world impacts of sexism, racism, and homophobia on real people. But what Republicans do is pure identity politics, a politics about ego and identity that is disconnected from material implications. Their propaganda apparatus encourages white people to wallow in sick urban legends about cat-eating immigrants, which creates the temporary thrill of feeling superior without doing anything substantive to improve their lives. Or to complain about imaginary "loose" women who use abortions as "birth control." Or to get mad about "cancel culture" or make-believe slights from liberals.

    As long as they aren't feeling palpable consequences for their votes, it is more fun and satisfying for some voters to live in the constant ego-reinforcement chamber of GOP propaganda. It's a cheap thrill, to be told you're morally, intellectually, and physically superior to various "others," simply by being part of the MAGA tribe. On abortion, reality has eclipsed fantasy, as the polls show. Unfortunately, Trump's neck-in-neck race with Harris shows that far too many Republican voters have not yet received their wake-up call.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Marc Janssens
    11h ago
    Imbecile
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    "HELL BENT" on clinging to power: Trump engages in mad projection over new Jack Smith court filing
    Salon2 days ago
    "Democrats want to take your right to vote": Musk panders to Trump rally crowd in Butler
    Salon4 hours ago
    Trump-Vance plan for mass deportations would be "devastating" to the economy, report finds
    Salon2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    How America changed post-Dobbs — and how the fight for abortion rights continues
    Salon3 days ago
    "I am a child of God": Pro-Trump clerk Peters sentenced for voting machine tampering
    Salon2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Job growth blows away expectations, in boost for Harris
    POLITICO1 day ago
    "We have a very real opportunity": Democrats think they can take down Ted Cruz and Rick Scott
    Salon1 day ago
    Doug Emhoff denies allegation that he hit ex-girlfriend
    Salon2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    "One rough hour": Experts say Trump's call for a "violent" purge should be taken as a serious threat
    Salon3 days ago
    Right-wing Pennsylvania school board has surveillance windows installed on gender-neutral bathrooms
    Salon1 day ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 hours ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Play along with Salon's official vice presidential debate bingo cards
    Salon4 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Wyoming’s legal embrace of killing wildlife with snowmobiles triggers federal bill
    WyoFile22 days ago
    Liz Cheney and Democrats' big tent strategy: Why courting Republicans works for Kamala Harris
    Salon1 day ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy