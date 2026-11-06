🏥 Salmon, Idaho Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & LPN Openings

Healthcare hiring in Salmon, Idaho is steady right now, with options for both travel nurses and local staff roles. If you want small-town life with solid pay and benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Salmon, ID (small hospital)

(small hospital) Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , ~ 36 hrs/week , evening 12-hour shifts

Travel contract, , ~ , Estimated Pay: $2,727 per week

Labor & Delivery RN who can also float to Med-Surg when OB is quiet. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel pay, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: SightSpectrum

Location: Salmon, ID

Type: Contract, 13 weeks , nights

Contract, , Pay: $2,160–$3,312 per week on W2 ($60–$92/hr)

OB + Med-Surg RN role caring for moms, newborns, and adult patients. Requires 1+ year OB experience, Idaho or compact RN license, BLS, NRP, PALS, AWHONN Intermediate Fetal Monitoring; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO.

Employer: Discovery Rehabilitation & Living

Location: Salmon, ID

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: From $28.00 per hour

Hands-on nursing role in a rehab/long-term care setting. Idaho RN or LPN license required; new grads welcome. Offers 401(k) match, DailyPay, medical, dental, vision, vacation, sick time, holiday pay (some benefits depend on hours).

Employer: Discovery Rehabilitation & Living

Location: Salmon, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Great fit if you like direct resident care and want steady hours. You’ll pass routine meds, document doses, respond to call lights, and support the nursing team. Requires a Certified Med Assist certificate and a strong customer service mindset; includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO (eligibility varies by status).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR team can flag similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.