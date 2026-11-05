🏥 Salmon, Idaho OB Nursing – Multiple High-Paying Roles Open

Salmon’s tiny but mighty hospital scene is busy right now, and OB nurses are in demand. If you like small-town life with strong pay and steady shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Krucial Rapid Response Location: Salmon, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift OB role with a national non-profit staffing group that focuses on crisis and high-need communities. Good fit if you want mission-driven work and steady assignments in a small hospital setting.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Facility: Steele Memorial Medical Center

Steele Memorial Medical Center Location: Salmon, ID

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Shift: 17:00–05:30, 36 hrs/week , no call

17:00–05:30, , no call Salary: Not listed

Travel-style OB contract with nights only and no on-call, so your schedule is clear and predictable. Great if you want a defined 13-week stint in a rural hospital.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Salmon, ID

Type: Travel / Internship (13 weeks)

Shift: 12-hour evenings, 36 hrs/week

12-hour evenings, Estimated Pay: $3,189 per week

Labor & Delivery travel role in a small Idaho hospital, with some Med-Surg help when OB is quiet. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and lots of traveler perks.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Facility: Steele Memorial Medical Center

Steele Memorial Medical Center Location: Salmon, ID

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Shift: 17:00–05:30, 36 hrs/week , no call

17:00–05:30, , no call Salary: Not listed

Another posting for the same Steele Memorial OB night contract, in case one link closes before the other. Ideal if you want consistent nights and no on-call in a tight-knit hospital.

Employer: RN Staff

Location: Salmon, ID 83467

Type: Travel / Other (13 weeks)

Shift: 17:00–05:30, nights; weekends/holidays as needed

17:00–05:30, nights; weekends/holidays as needed Estimated Pay: $3,373 gross per week (based on 36 hrs) Weekly taxable: $2,106 Lodging: $791/week Misc/IE: $476/week Estimated net: $2,741/week (estimate from employer)

(based on 36 hrs) Notes: No local candidates (120-mile radius rule); may float to Med-Surg when OB is quiet

High-paying night OB travel contract with clear pay breakdown and housing stipend. Good for travelers who don’t mind floating to Med-Surg and want strong weekly take-home.

If Salmon sounds like your kind of pace, click through, check the details, and apply soon—rural OB spots with this kind of pay don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.