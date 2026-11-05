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🏥 Salmon, Idaho OB Nursing – Multiple High-Paying Roles Open
Salmon’s tiny but mighty hospital scene is busy right now, and OB nurses are in demand. If you like small-town life with strong pay and steady shifts, these are worth a look.
ID - OB RN (Night Shift)
- Employer: Krucial Rapid Response
- Location: Salmon, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift OB role with a national non-profit staffing group that focuses on crisis and high-need communities. Good fit if you want mission-driven work and steady assignments in a small hospital setting.
Registered Nurse - Obstetrics (13-week contract)
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing
- Facility: Steele Memorial Medical Center
- Location: Salmon, ID
- Type: Contract (13 weeks)
- Shift: 17:00–05:30, 36 hrs/week, no call
- Salary: Not listed
Travel-style OB contract with nights only and no on-call, so your schedule is clear and predictable. Great if you want a defined 13-week stint in a rural hospital.
Travel OB RN – $3,189 per week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Salmon, ID
- Type: Travel / Internship (13 weeks)
- Shift: 12-hour evenings, 36 hrs/week
- Estimated Pay: $3,189 per week
Labor & Delivery travel role in a small Idaho hospital, with some Med-Surg help when OB is quiet. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and lots of traveler perks.
Registered Nurse - Obstetrics (Nights, 13 weeks)
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing
- Facility: Steele Memorial Medical Center
- Location: Salmon, ID
- Type: Contract (13 weeks)
- Shift: 17:00–05:30, 36 hrs/week, no call
- Salary: Not listed
Another posting for the same Steele Memorial OB night contract, in case one link closes before the other. Ideal if you want consistent nights and no on-call in a tight-knit hospital.
RN – OB RN (Night Shift) – Travel, ~$3,373/week gross
- Employer: RN Staff
- Location: Salmon, ID 83467
- Type: Travel / Other (13 weeks)
- Shift: 17:00–05:30, nights; weekends/holidays as needed
- Estimated Pay: $3,373 gross per week (based on 36 hrs)
- Weekly taxable: $2,106
- Lodging: $791/week
- Misc/IE: $476/week
- Estimated net: $2,741/week (estimate from employer)
- Notes: No local candidates (120-mile radius rule); may float to Med-Surg when OB is quiet
High-paying night OB travel contract with clear pay breakdown and housing stipend. Good for travelers who don’t mind floating to Med-Surg and want strong weekly take-home.
If Salmon sounds like your kind of pace, click through, check the details, and apply soon—rural OB spots with this kind of pay don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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