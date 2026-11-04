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📅 803 Fest 2026 brings Carolina Soul to Salley Nov. 28
📅 Carolina Soul music fest coming to Salley in 2026
803 Fest 2026 is set for Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM at 143 Green Acres Rd, Salley, SC 29137.
Douglas Furtick, aka 803Fresh, will bring his Carolina Soul style of Southern Soul music to the Wagener-Salley area on Friday & Saturday, November 27–28, 2026.
The festival will feature a full day of performances, vendors, a car show, cook-off, food, and fun.
The lineup includes:
- 803Fresh (headliner)
- West Love
- Carolina Bree
- Amous Clark
- Maserati Bud
- Shelton Richardson
The page notes there are tickets and additional information available, but no phone, email, or link is listed here, so you’ll need to check other event promotions or organizers for how to buy tickets.
More Info: Calendar • 803 Fest 2026
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