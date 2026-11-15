SALISBURY — November brings cooler weather, fall traditions and the start of the holiday season. At Rowan Public Library, it also marks the return of an annual tradition that gives the community an opportunity to share holiday cheer with active-duty service members and veterans.

Now in its 11th year, Rowan Public Library’s “Cards for a Cause” campaign returns for the 2026 holiday season and runs through Saturday, Dec. 12.

Throughout the campaign, holiday cards are collected and delivered to active-duty service members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. All four RPL branches, RPL Headquarters in Salisbury, RPL East in Rockwell, RPL South in China Grove, and RPL West in Cleveland, offer stations with blank greeting cards and decorating supplies for customers to create cards.

Completed cards may be returned to any RPL branch service desk, book drop, or submitted through curbside drop-off. Cards placed in a book drop should be secured with a rubber band or placed inside a grocery bag to help protect them.

The campaign includes multiple submission deadlines based on delivery destinations:

Nov. 16: Cards for active-duty service members serving internationally

Dec. 4: Cards for active-duty service members serving in the United States

Cards submitted after Dec. 4 will be delivered to the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other local organizations serving veterans.

Individuals, families, businesses, schools and community organizations are encouraged to participate. Groups may also create their own cards to contribute to the campaign.

“Community organizations and schools have even created their own original cards to contribute,” said Kim Dinkins, RPL Children’s Services Associate and “Cards for a Cause” coordinator. “Participation is a fun, easy way to give back during the holidays.”

Those with questions about participating may contact Dinkins at Kim.Dinkins@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-7842.

All types of cards are welcome, including store-bought, handmade, hand-drawn and self-printed cards. RPL’s “Cards for a Cause” stations will offer a variety of cards, markers and other decorating supplies.

“Cards for a Cause is one of our favorite annual programs,” said Sydney Smith Hamrick, RPL East Branch Supervisor. “Seeing folks of all ages come together to spread holiday cheer to veterans and service members who may not hear from anyone else during this time of the year is special, and it means a lot to help facilitate that.”

Participants are encouraged to include brief notes of appreciation or holiday greetings and sign their cards. For privacy, participants should not include full names, mailing addresses, email addresses or phone numbers.

In 2025, “Cards for a Cause” collected and distributed more than 9,600 cards to active-duty service members and veterans. The program began in 2015 with approximately 300 cards collected during its first year. This year, RPL hopes to collect 10,000 cards to share with service members and veterans during the holiday season.