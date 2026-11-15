Local Eureka Lodge #45 was recently recognized for participating in the Adopt-A-Highway program for 15 years for a two-mile stretch of Old Mocksville Road near Miller Road.

“In recognition of your service to protect the environment and enhance the quality of life for all North Carolinians, we are pleased to award you with two 15-year stars for your Adopt-A-High-way signs,” read a letter from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Shawntle Brown. “We hope you will display these stars with pride as they acknowledge your commitment to preserving the beauty and cleanliness of North Carolina.”

According to Brown’s letter, nearly 5,000 Adopt-A-Highway groups around the state have taken up the task of cleaning 10,000 miles of state-maintained roads. Last year approximately 55,000 volunteers from all 100 counties picked up nearly 1,100,000 pounds of litter.

“Adopt-A-Highway volunteers save the taxpayers millions of dollars annually in roadside cleanup costs,” the letter said. “This success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of volunteers.”

Lodge brothers names include: Gary Allen, James Geter, Ernest Dunlap, Ernest Hargrove, Jerome Hosch, Robert McCoy, Harold Moore, Rev. Erin Hannah, Timothy Pharr, Daryl Givner, Tony Sherrill, Eric Simelton and Jeff Roberts.