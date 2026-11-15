SALISBURY — Support of the local community.

That is one thing that Bill Godley, founder and owner of Godley’s Garden Center and Nursery, Inc., 2281 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury credits to the business being around.

A full-service garden center and nursery which is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sundays, he said they offer a wide variety of items for garden or landscaping needs including chemicals, fertilizers, garden seeds and supplies, mulches, stone, anything one needs. And, he added, they have acres of trees and shrubs for retail.

He did note they don’t offer service on power equipment or mow lawns, but they do have two crews that provide year-round full service landscaping.

Christmas supplies are also on Godley’s list of offerings, he said, as the garden store is transformed into a Christmas store, where a full line of more than 25 artificial pre-lit trees will be on display.

For those wanting a live tree, he said fresh cut Christmas trees would be coming Nov. 19 from the West Jefferson area, noting they would have all kinds including spruce, pine, fir and balsam.

There will also be container trees that can be used as a Christmas tree or a tabletop plus live Christmas greens.

“We make wreaths, bows, you name it, we’ve got it,” he said. “Anything related to Christmas, we have.”

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the center will offer an opportunity to make custom wreaths. Participants are to sign up online at Godley’s website, for a half-hour slot. And, he added, there would be someone making custom bows to place on the wreaths.

In addition to the Christmas supplies, Godley said there are “all kinds of opportunities for Christmas presents” as they have bird feeders and supplies, chimes, hammocks, tools and a big thing now are gift cards, which he encourages.

“People can give those and they can use those gift cards in the spring when they are doing their planting,” whether its vegetables or flowers. “I think that’s a real big plus for a lot of people looking for gift opportunities.”

He said they also offer service noting that customers don’t have to load their own materials but “just tell us what you want,” and they would do the loading.

Everything’s personal, all my employees are local people, they all give back to the community, we give back to the community, and if you look at history, we have 37 years of giving back to the community. If it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t be there, we wouldn’t still be in business,” said Godley.

The business began in 1989, just shortly before Hurricane Hugo hit, and he said, “by the grace of the good Lord,” their farm didn’t suffer damage.

He gave a shout out to several, sharing that as he was starting a business and trying to figure things out, a good friend and their accountant, Gary Davis, did a lot of work for him.

He said they presented the business to several banks and “the only bank that really went forward and had faith in me was F&M Bank, and I’ve been a true believer and supporter and I will never leave that bank for as long as I live. If it wasn’t for them and that team that worked with me, we wouldn’t be able to be in business because the pot was empty, and they took care of me.”

Godley is a Catawba College graduate, which is where he met his wife Peggy, and they have three grown children, a son and two daughters, and six grandchildren — five boys and a girl. Their son and family moved from Raleigh and is in the business with him now.

He said he would encourage people to support local businesses, because it’s the support of the community that has kept him there, and, he stressed, “when in doubt, look above, fold your hands and ask the dear Lord to help you all He can and He will, I promise you.”