SPENCER — This year the town is adding a new twist to the annual Holiday Caravan parade and event, welcoming Camdyn Lee of Catawba, Miss North Carolina’s Teen to the day’s festivities.

Lee, 17, was crowned Miss North Carolina’s Teen 2026 on June 27, in High Point. She is the daughter of Scott and Julie Lee, a rising senior at Bandys High School, and a dual-enrollment student at Catawba Valley Community College, studying for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Lee has participated in the competition for three years and has earned a total of more than $20,000 in scholarships for her education. She has won the Scholastic Award at the state competition two years in a row. Her competition talent is lyrical dance, an art form she uses to tell stories of resilience and hope.

Lee’s passion for service, leadership and advocacy is rooted in her own story. After experiencing bullying and surviving sexual assault, she created her own initiative, It Begins With Y.O.U. — Youth, Overcoming and Uplifting — to help others find their voices, overcome adversity and know they are not alone. Through school presentations, community outreach and mentorship, she champions bullying prevention, sexual assault advocacy and youth empowerment, turning her experiences into purpose and helping others heal through education and support.

Lee is the published author of “When Hope Finds Her Wings,” a children’s book inspired by her own journey and written to remind young readers that, no matter their circumstances, they too can overcome and find hope.

Lee will be at the new town park in Spencer on Nov. 25, the day of the parade, for a meet and greet and photo opportunities at 3:15 p.m. Guests, especially children and teens, are invited to come out to meet and talk with Lee before the parade, which will step off at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will run straight down Salisbury Avenue from Jefferson Street to 6th Avenue, with parade lineup at North Rowan High School

As always, the parade will feature local groups/organizations, marching bands and dancers, festive music, and Santa Claus rounds it out. Local food vendors like Old 97 Kettlecorn Company will be staged on 5th Street offering hot chocolate, cider and treats.

It’s a wonderful way to start the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.