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Salisbury
Blotter for Nov. 15
By Chandler Inions,5 days ago
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- Larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 600 block of North Fulton Street between 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 7 a.m. on Nov. 12. The total estimated loss was $599.
- Wire fraud occurred in the 2700 block of Statesville Boulevard between July 14 and Nov. 12. The total estimated loss was $2,176.
- Larceny occurred in the 400 block of East Innes Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
- An assault with a dangerous weapon occurred in the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 12.
- Larceny occurred in the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.
- Larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1300 block of Filbert Street between 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 17 and 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. The total estimated loss was $226.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Larceny occurred in the 1100 block of Peeler Road (Salisbury) around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 12.
- Assault occurred in the 6100 block of Statesville Boulevard (Salisbury) around 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
- Jason Lamar Richardson, 41, of Greensboro, was charged with promoting prostitution on Nov. 12.
- Amber Nacole Mood, 37, of Salisbury, was charged with concealment of merchandise and possession of a controlled substance schedule II on Nov. 12.
- Timothy Lee Loflin, 46, of Salisbury, was charged with larceny on Nov. 12.