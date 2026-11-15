KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis fire Saturday left one 12-year-old child dead and another victim hospitalized.

At around 1 p.m. on Nov. 14, Kannapolis-area firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 919 Polo Avenue. They found the structure already “engulfed,” according to a release from the city.

One victim was already lying on the lawn, and another was rescued from the house by first responders. Fire crews called the fire under control around 1:40 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., one victim, a 12-year-old child whose identity has not been released, died while receiving medical care for their injuries. After emergency personnel treated the child at the scene, they airlifted the child to a regional medical center. The city will not release any more information about the child’s identity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We also recognize the firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS personnel and other emergency responders who worked tirelessly to rescue and treat the victims during this tragic incident”, Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff said.

The other victim remains hospitalized, and an identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the city also said it will not release more information about what started the fire.

Concord, Atwell and Odell Fire Departments, Cabarrus County EMS, Rowan County Rescue Squad and the American Red Cross aided Kannapolis Fire Department with the response.