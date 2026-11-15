ROWAN COUNTY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners is set to talk Community Park future, and the Piedmont Natural Gas site hearing has been removed from the Nov. 16 agenda.

The Community Park off Hurley School Road is operated and owned by the City of Salisbury, but the county is requesting to include the property in its parks and recreation master plan process.

“That work gives the county a timely opportunity to look at how it could partner with the city to sustain and improve Community Park,” the memo to commissioners on the item reads.

The commissioners will consider a change order to the contract with LandDesign Inc., who are managing the planning and design for the parks and recreation master plan, to include Community Park as part of the scope. The estimated cost is less than $50,000.

The contentious Piedmont Natural Gas “energy reliability center” was pulled from the commission agenda by Piedmont, according to a release from the county on social media. The project was not recommended for approval by the planning board in October after many neighbors spoke against it.

The reasoning given by Piedmont is “allow additional time to address concerns expressed by neighboring property owners” according to the post. Notice will be posted to neighbors and on the property and be shared in the Salisbury Post.

The county release directs questions about the matter to the Rowan County planning department at 704-216-8588 or planning@rowancountync.gov.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: