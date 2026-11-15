SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hear updates on microtransit and economic development for its Nov. 17 meeting.

The microtransit pilot program, Salisbury Connect, has been running since Jan. 19. As part of the contract, Downtowner, the service operator, reports quarterly on the progress of the program.

Downtowner will provide ridership numbers and goals for the next quarter based on performance for the first half of the fall. Preliminary numbers in the meeting agenda show October 2026 as the program’s most rides yet at 4,421. The team will provide more analysis on where riders frequent, wait times, costs and goals.

The council will also hear about a potential refresh of the economic development strategy for Salisbury. Economic and Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman will present the proposal for a consulting contract to create an economic development strategy.

The memo to council states that the plan will analyze the local economy and create more strategies for attracting businesses and industries to the city. The chosen consultants are Rose and Associate Southeast who are proposing a three-phased approach that will cost over $47,000, according to the draft contract in the agenda.

The council meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Salisbury City Hall, located at 217 South Main Street, Salisbury. The other agenda items include: