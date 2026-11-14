SALISBURY — The Kelsey legacy is now written in stone specifically honoring Lula Spaulding Kelsey’s history and impact.

For the first time in a few years, the Salisbury Public Arts commission unveiled a new addition to the History and Art Trail. The Lula Spaulding Kelsey marker has been in the works for a while, with some delays in molding the plaque.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, family, friends and others gathered at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home to see the new dedication to Spaulding Kelsey’s history.

Spaulding Kelsey was one of the first female morticians in the state of North Carolina. She started the Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home in 1902. Now, the funeral home has been in the Kelsey family for four generations, with Adrianna Kelsey recently taking over the business.

However, her community work did not end at the funeral home. She was a founding member of the Salisbury Colored Women’s League starting in 1909, which helped Salisbury during the influenza pandemic of 1928. Additionally, her work on the Civic League helped open the Negro Branch library at 221/223 East Fisher Street. The building is now owned by Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home.

Public Arts Commission Chair Jane Creech White welcomed everyone to the unveiling and introduced Reverend David Smalls from White Rock A.M.E. Zion Church to give the invocation for the ceremony.

Adrianna then took the podium to acknowledge how her great grandmother made history for the Black community in Salisbury and beyond.

“When I think about my great-grandmother, I think about the foundation. I think about the courage, the determination and vision it must have taken to establish something meaningful during a time when opportunities for Black families, particularly Black women, were not always readily available,” Adrianna said. “She was part of a generation that did not necessarily have the luxury of seeing what was possible before them. Instead, they had to create possibilities for the generations who would follow.”

Adrianna acknowledged the legacy that Spaulding Kelsey started and her grandfather and mother continued, which comes with a responsibility to the Salisbury community.

“We have been fortunate to inherit something much greater than a family business. We inherited a responsibility,” Adrianna said. “As I stand here today representing the fourth generation, I am reminded that a legacy is not simply something you inherit. It’s something you must be intentional about preserving, protecting and continuing.”

She closed her remarks by encouraging younger generations to not take preservation of history for granted and to learn from the people that came before them to continue community work.

Mayor Tamara Sheffield delivered the dedication of the plaque from the city, and White and Adrianna returned to the front to unveil it after a countdown from the crowd. Friends, family and community members milled about after the unveiling, lining up to get a closer look at the new permanent fixture cementing the Kelsey legacy.

More information on other History and Art Trail stops can be found at salisburync.gov/HistoryAndArtTrail.