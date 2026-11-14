KANNAPOLIS — Communications Director Annette Privette Keller announced her retirement after 30 years in municipal government and public education communciations.

Privette Keller joined the Kannapolis team in 2014, but she had a hand in public relations and marketing for many Charlotte-region municipalities. She previously worked for the Concord and Matthews in communications, where she led branding initiatives that are still in use. She also worked as a public relations manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and led communications for Mooresville Graded School District.

Though she was not always just talking to the press. At one point, she was the press. She served as editor of the Mooresville Tribune for a stint as well.

While in Kannapolis, Privette Keller oversaw many projects and changes in the city including the downtown revitalization, Kannapolis Youth Council establishment and wellness program marketing, like Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop.

“It has been an amazing experience to work in Kannapolis and this region. I have been blessed to work with great teams in three remarkable cities as we worked to improve the lives of people in the region. We have succeeded beyond our expectations in creating strategic brands that have garnered national economic development recognition for our region and revitalized our corner of the world,” Privette Keller said in a release from the city.

Beyond her direct job, she has been an active leader in city and county communications across North Carolina and the U.S. She founded the North Carolina City and County Communicators in 2007, which still operates now. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the City-County Communications and Marketing Association, where she was president in 2025, the first person from North Carolina to hold that role. Privette Keller has received more than 70 awards for her communications and marketing work from state and national agencies.

Outside of her professional work, she has served on many civic and community organizations in the region, including the Kannapolis Education Foundation, N.C. Open Government Coalition Board, Rowan County Tourism Authority and Mooresville Housing Authority.

Her last day with the city is Dec. 31.

“It’s now time for me to move on to new challenges, opportunities and adventures. I will miss the camaraderie, friendships and positive energy as we all worked together to transform and position Kannapolis and our region into a revitalized area with promising opportunities,” Privette Keller said.