This holiday season, healthy food can be hard to afford for many families. WIC helps eligible pregnant women, new moms, infants and children access nutritious foods, breastfeeding support and nutrition education for a healthier start in life.

For many families, the holiday season brings added pressure on grocery budgets that are already stretched thin. For young children, a lack of good nutrition can put them at risk for health problems and problems in school. North Carolina’s WIC program helps low-income families meet the nutritional needs of pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5. The North Carolina WIC Program currently serves over 200,000 participants each month. Studies show that children who participate in WIC are more likely to receive regular preventive health services and are better immunized than children who do not.

Rowan County WIC serves an average of 2,913 participants each month, but an estimated 5,024 people in Rowan County are eligible for the program. That means there are still families in our community who qualify for WIC and are not receiving these benefits. If you think your family might be eligible, reach out to us, and we will help you find out.

WIC is available to pregnant women, women who recently had a baby, and children up to age 5 who meet income guidelines. Families who already receive Medicaid, Food and Nutrition Services (SNAP) or Work First automatically meet the income requirement. Dads, grandparents, foster parents and other caregivers can also apply for children in their care.

Participants get more than food from WIC. Along with healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables, WIC offers nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and support, and referrals to health care and other community resources. Participants also receive helpful one-on-one counseling with a nutrition professional. “While adding more fruits and vegetables to these families’ diets is an important part of our program, families get more than food from WIC — they get someone in their corner,” said Shanelle Wilkey, WIC director at Rowan County Public Health. “We want parents to leave feeling more confident about how they are feeding their children.”

Breastfeeding promotion and support is an important part of the WIC Program. All WIC agencies have trained staff ready to assist moms in making informed decisions about how they feed their babies. WIC also teaches moms the basics of breastfeeding and provides additional support through the Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Program. In partnership with Life Choices Rowan, WIC offers a breastfeeding support group that meets at Life Choices Rowan on the third Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m.

When moms have support and information, babies benefit. Medicaid beneficiaries who participated in WIC had lower infant mortality rates than Medicaid beneficiaries who did not participate in WIC. WIC participation also decreases the incidence of low birth weight and preterm births. “WIC is so much more than people realize,” Wilkey said. “The nutrition education and healthy foods that WIC provides really give children a healthy start in life, which is so important.”

The WIC Program is available at Rowan County Health Department, located at 1811 East Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28146. The office is open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Appointments are scheduled by phone only between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Monday–Friday, at 704-216-8797. For more information, visit the Rowan County WIC website at https://www.rowancountync.gov/329/Women-Infants-Children-WIC or the state website at www.ncdhhs.gov/nc-wic-cacfp, where you can also find current income guidelines.