The community came together and celebrated a free event at the Rowan County Fairgrounds on Oct. 31.

The One Family, One Mission event, included multiple events combined into one including the Patriot’s Shindig, a vendor fair, car show, pin up show, raffle and a chance for children to trunk or treat.

Debora Bare, president and founder of Help A Vet Shine Inc., shared that the Shindig, hosted by the nonprofit organization and Cokey’s Garage’s, was cancelled due to the forecast of inclement weather and was combined with the Halloween event.

Bare noted that there they had lots and lots of children at the event, and while they ran out of candy, they had a bounce house for the children to play in, donated by Providence Plumbing and Restoration.

“It was a really good time,” said Bare.

On a flyer from Help a Vet Shine Inc., it was noted that they “believe strengthening our community and raising awareness helps us better support our veterans. We proudly welcomed the Rowan County Veterans Council as our guest sponsor,” and it added, they supported their fundraiser for the Faith Veterans Day Parade.

Additional features at the event included a food, a DJ and vendors providing candy, giveaways, games and a raffle.

Bare shared, in an email, that Randall Barger, mayor of Faith and event planner at the fairgrounds, along with herself, have for several years, tried to host a community event at Easter and this year, they were able to host the Halloween event.

“It’s Randall’s way of giving back to the community from the fairgrounds,” said Bare, “and our nonprofit believes in strengthening the community to help bring awareness. We were extremely blessed.”

Help A Vet Shine INC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to honoring veterans and first responders.

Those wishing to learn more about the nonprofit or assist Help a Vet Shine can visit and donate through the website, helpavetshine.squarespace.com and they also have a Facebook page that people can visit.