SPENCER — Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets, are guerrilla warfare experts who use unconventional techniques to fight terrorists abroad. And now, thanks to Jason Hardy, they have a home in Spencer.

The Special Forces History Museum pays homage to the men who performed those missions, many of whom never came home. Hardy held his first event at the museum, which is located at 316A South Salisbury Ave., on Monday. Several former Green Berets attended the museum, where display cases highlighting personal histories line the walls. Many attendees are part of the exhibit, with artifacts and pictures from their time in combat.

Hardy is the son of an Air Force veteran with two degrees in criminal justice. He has been researching the history of Special Forces/Special Operations since 1995 and is considered by many to be an expert on the subject.

Hardy’s military legacy does not stop with his father, however.

“My grandfather was at Pearl Harbor,” Hardy said. “He was on the Tennessee that morning. He survived the war and brought back a samurai sword and rifle that I inherited. That always hooked me.”

As a kid, Hardy would mow lawns in exchange for military artifacts. Special Forces really caught his attention, which he said just kind of “snowballed.”

“I really don’t know what drives me,” he said. “It is just the way it came out.”

In addition to the museum, Hardy has put together an encyclopedia of Military Assistance Command Vietnam, Studies and Observations Group (MACV-SOG). Untold hours of compiling photographs, unearthing information and listening to veterans’ stories helped Hardy put it all together.

Some of those veterans were at the museum on Monday, including Steve Hatch, who now lives in Salisbury. Hatch is well known for bringing a dog with him back from Vietnam.

“I picked up a stray dog,” he said. “He had stuck with me ever since. I said I would be darned if I was going to leave him there.”

While in Vietnam, Hatch was among Special Forces operatives running cross-border missions to see how enemy combatants were coming down the Ho Chi Minh Trail, a massive, covert network of jungle paths, dirt roads, bridges, and bicycle and truck routes that ran through Laos and Cambodia from North Vietnam to South Vietnam.

“We were trying to ascertain who was coming and where they were coming,” Hatch said.

Many of the missions, like Hatch’s, were classified for decades after the war, with many only becoming publicly available after the turn of the century, which made things a little tricky for Hardy when he began compiling his work. While navigating through weeds that often involved classified roadblocks could present headaches for Hardy, for one man there on Monday, it presented heartbreak.

Richard Fitts Jr. was two years old when his father was killed in Vietnam. As a member of Special Forces on a classified mission, the senior Fitts’ demise was not communicated to the family.

“Because they could not get in there and retrieve the bodies, they had to put my father down as MIA (missing in action),” Fitts said. “They knew, but they could not tell us that he was dead.”

It took 21 years for the younger Fitts, who was an only child, and his mother to retrieve his father’s remains. He chronicled that journey in a documentary, “21 Years: A Folded Flag.”

While he lost his father as a result of the war, years later, those MACV-SOG connections would earn him passage into a community of veterans who understood as well as anyone what his father had been through.

“Partial relief and partial healing came when I got introduced to the other SOG veterans that knew my dad,” Fitts said. “I went to a Special Operations reunion and (Hardy) was part of that story to get me involved; that helped me along.”

He will be forever grateful for that connection.

“When you look at what this unit did and who these people were, there is a lot of information involved,” Fitts said. “To be a person that can be included in that is where the bread and butter is emotionally for myself.”

Fitts lives in Boston, Massachusetts, so he traveled a long way to be at the museum on Monday, but a veteran named Howard Sugar traveled a little farther.

Sugar currently lives in Libby, Montana, a place he described as “God’s Country.” He enlisted in 1968 and shortly after volunteered to join the Green Berets. He trained in North Carolina before heading off to Vietnam, where he participated in one of the HALO jump operations conducted during the war. HALO stands for High-Altitude, Low-Opening, where individuals jump from above 15,000 feet but do not open their parachute until they are very close to the ground.

“I could not wait to get out in the air,” he said of his first jump. “The second one was like, wow, I am doing this again.”

On Monday, Sugar was joined by Rusty Gaeta, or Rusty Gator, as Sugar joked. Gaeta, who traveled from West Jefferson for the event, shared how veterans like Gaeta offered mentorship to him and others whenever they joined Special Forces later on.

“These guys mentored me when I first came into Special Forces,” Gaeta said. “Most of them were Vietnam vets.”

Gaeta shared some of those lessons, like “pack light, freeze at night,” as well as the importance of effective communications back with base.

Much like the personal accounts on display throughout the museum, the camaraderie between the veterans and the supporting community was also evident during Monday’s event.

That feeling is part of the experience that Hardy aims to curate for visitors. While there are a number of artifacts showcased around the museum, Hardy said the real stories are the men behind those artifacts, who wore those uniforms and answered those calls. Hardy cannot hide his enthusiasm for those stories and testimonies. His passion and knowledge come through within just a few short moments of talking to him. And while he acknowledged that the complete work of telling all these stories can never really be done, it is not going to stop him from trying.

The Special Forces Museum is open by appointment only. Contact Hardy at 704-645-8217, or visit the museum’s Facebook page.