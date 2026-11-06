South will dedicate gym to Coach Parker

South Rowan plans to dedicate its basketball gym to Coach Bobby Parker on Nov. 17.

After the consolidation of Landis and China Grove into South Rowan High, Parker played on South’s first team in the 1961-62 season.

He played three seasons, graduating in 1964.

Parker went to App State, served a tour in Vietnam, returned to college with a new purpose to teach and coach and graduated from App State in 1971.

Parker coached at China Grove Junior High and at South before becoming head coach of the South boys during the 1982-83 basketball season, with Larry Deal shifting over to football, and was head coach through the 1998-99 season.

Parker coached a Central Piedmont Conference champion team in 1988-89 and South’s only Christmas tournament champion in 1995.

Parker is eighth on the all-time county win list for varsity boys basketball with 182 and is No. 1 at South Rowan.

He was inducted into the Salisbury-Rowan Hall of Fame last spring.

South’s hoops season starts on the 16th against Faith Academy.

South will play against A.L. Brown on the 17th. A reception for Coach Parker will be held at 6 p.m. that night, with gym dedication ceremonies between the varsity boys and girls games, at about 7:15 p.m.