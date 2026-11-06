Salisbury annexes, rezones 362-acre Peeler Road industrial site

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council unanimously approved a 362-acre annexation for a Peeler Road industrial development, which city staff emphasized is not a data center.

Seven Islands Environmental Solutions requested annexation and rezoning for the property, which is currently in Rowan County jurisdiction. It also requested that the property be zoned light industrial within the Salisbury city limits, shifting from a mix of rural residential, industrial, economic development and commercial business industrial.

The property is mostly undeveloped, except for a solar farm on part of it. The TPA Group, a real estate developer from Atlanta, plans to market the property for six different buildings, with the anchor tenant in an over one million square-foot building.

Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff and Planning Director Hannah Jacobson presented the proposed rezoning and annexation. TPA said the development would be phased, with 1.1 million square feet of buildings by 2028 and another 1.4 million square feet by 2030. Based on initial estimates shared by the city, the proposed development could bring in $2 million to $2.6 million in tax revenue.

Jacobson outlined the department needs tied to a large-scale development in that area. Some departments, like the fire department and public works fleet management, said they need longer-term expansion to accommodate an industrial development of that size.

For fire, they estimated the need for one fire inspector and three firefighters, as well as an additional ladder truck. The ladder truck would be needed because the building is over 30 feet tall, and another truck would be required to maintain the department’s ISO 1 rating. With a potential additional fire ladder and other apparatus, the fleet management team requested more mechanic staffing, particularly specialized staff.

Most roads in the area are NCDOT-maintained. The state is conducting a traffic study, which could require intersection improvements that the city would have to maintain.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities expects it could accommodate the site’s water and sewer needs.

When the public comment period opened, only TPA representatives came forward to speak about the proposal. They reemphasized that it will not be a data center.

“Because we think of it as such a perfect site, we believe and want to be selective and work with the city on really finding the perfect use and not just throwing up any sort of facility, speculatively, that you may see otherwise. Again, as has been said, this is not a data center. It is a light industrial class A state-of-the-art park,” Dominic Reinecker from TPA said.

With no other public commenters, the City Council unanimously approved the annexation and rezoning.