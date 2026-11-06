On your mark: 5K celebration culminates Girls on the Run program

SALISBURY — It’s time to lace up the running shoes.

For years, the Girls on the Run Greater Piedmont has held its community 5K at Salisbury Community Park, and on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, the nonprofit will be hosting another gathering for participants.

“We’re proud to host our biannual 5K Celebration again this year at Salisbury Community Park, said Mikayla Smith, vice board chair of Girls on the Run Greater Piedmont. “This year will be our 12th race at Salisbury Community Park, and we can’t wait for many more.”

She shared how the event is more than a community 5K, adding that it is “a culmination and celebration of the season for participants and families of Girls on the Run Greater Piedmont. This 5K represents young girls reaching their goals, believing in themselves, doing hard things and all while having fun. This 5K is also friends and families coming together to build community around our youth and encouraging them to aim for the stars.”

Smith said she has volunteered with the organization for the past four years and therefore, the event is deeply personal to her.

“I have seen the impact the program makes, and I have seen the impact the 5K has on volunteers, parents and especially the girls. It is one of the best days of the year for me, from start to finish,” she said.

Watching the people as they cross the finish line, she said is worth the work that it takes to put on the event

“Standing at the finish line and witnessing the laughter, tears of joy and celebration is unreal,” said Smith.

As noted on the website, Rowan County has multiple GOTR Greater Piedmont sites including Bostian Elementary School, 4245 Old Beatty Ford Road, China Grove; Cool Spring Elementary School, 1969 Mocksville Highway, Cleveland; Faith Academy Charter School, 420 North Main St., Faith; Koontz Elementary School, 685 E. Ritchie Road, Salisbury; and Rockwell Elementary School, 114 Link St., Rockwell.

In addition to Rowan, Girls on the Run Greater Piedmont serves eight counties including Alexander, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Stokes and Yadkin.

Participants from two area schools, Woodland Heights Elementary in Mooresville and Old Town Elementary in Winston-Salem, shared comments about what they have learned by participating in the program.

Woodland Heights

“GOTR teaches you to dream big, be kind and help others.” Samantha, 5th grade

“(GOTR taught me) If you say you can’t, you probably won’t achieve your goal. If you say you can, you will always achieve your goal.” Laila, 4th grade

“GOTR teaches you life lessons and to believe in yourself.” Adelynn, 4th grade

Old Town Elementary

“I love being part of GOTR run because I’m doing homeschooling now and GOTR helps to have friends and interact with them.” Aleida, 5th grader and a second year participant

“I joined GOTR because I wanted to be faster at running. Since I play soccer, being part of this program helps me to be a better player at soccer too.” Luna, 3rd grade and a first time participant

“I love running, and I like to be part of this program after school.” Imani, 5th grade, and a first time program participant

Registration is open for those wishing to join them and participate in the event.

“I encourage everyone to attend one of our 5K celebrations at least one time as a community runner or as a volunteer. I encourage everyone to invite a close friend to our 5K celebration. I encourage everyone to join us and witness the magic happen. You won’t regret,” said Smith.

She added how excited they are to continue growing each year with more vendors, sponsors and community participation.

“If you want to be involved and help us grow, we welcome you with open arms,” she said.

To learn more about the 5K and how to register, or for details about the program or how to sponsor GOTR programs and events, visit https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/5k