Salisbury man charged with online sex crimes

A large police presence at an apartment complex on Statesville Boulevard Wednesday was related to an investigation into online sex crimes involving at least one juvenile.

Trevor Lee Johnson, 45, of Salisbury, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, charged with soliciting a child by computer and transferred to Cabarrus County Detention Center.

According to the Salisbury Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Moreau, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation that led them to the accused. The Salisbury Special Response Team went to the Lakewood Apartments Homes complex on Statesville Boulevard to serve a search warrant and an arrest warrant.

During the execution of that warrant, they determined that the individual was not home but was working at a fast food restaurant nearby. They located Johnson there and made the arrest.