Salisbury’s trucking and driver scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re new to the road or already a pro. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Salisbury, NC.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time delivery role using company vehicles (no CDL required). You’ll deliver parts, help customers in the store, and work a flexible schedule with room to grow in a big, stable auto parts brand.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based in Salisbury, NC (must live within 50 miles of Charlotte, NC)

Based in (must live within 50 miles of Charlotte, NC) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,375–$1,675 per week + at least $1,000/week guaranteed for first 180 days

+ at least for first 180 days Home time: Weekly

Dedicated dry van hauling non‑perishable groceries in GA, NC, and SC with 100% no-touch and mostly drop-and-hook freight. Comes with paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and options for company-paid CDL training if you still need your license.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role doing light mechanical repair, preventive maintenance, and some roadside service for trucks. Offers tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and a 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, plus rotating day/night shifts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.