Salisbury’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for leadership and keyholder roles. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shoe Carnival, Inc.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store as a key holder, support the General Manager, and lead the team in a fun, customer-first environment. Good fit if you have 2+ years of retail or customer service, want hands-on leadership training, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1822 W Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28144

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, help customers, handle opening/closing, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. This role offers benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance for those who qualify, plus a chance to grow your retail management skills.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end experience at Ulta by training cashiers, handling guest transactions, and driving loyalty sign-ups. Great for someone with about 2 years of experience, strong customer service skills, and an interest in beauty products and trends.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.