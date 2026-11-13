The Salisbury City Council will meet on November 17 at 6:00 PM. Residents who want to speak in person may sign up for public comment in the council chambers until the public comment period ends. Written comments received by 5:00 PM on the meeting day will be shared with council members but will not be read aloud. The meeting will stream live at www.salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Facebook page, and can be watched later on demand at www.salisburync.gov/videos.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Salisbury, North Carolina - Government