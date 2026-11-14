Here are some free items and local finds being offered by neighbors around Salisbury, NC. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Plastic playhouse with Little Tikes table

Condition: Shows outdoor wear and dirt, but still very sturdy. Needs a good spray with the water hose. Includes a small table, faucet, and assorted play pieces.

Location: Quail Pointe, Salisbury, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for kids who like to play outside. The structure is solid; it just needs cleaning. Poster asks you to DM for the exact address.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Found kitten (possible lost pet)

Description: Loving and friendly kitten found on a neighbor’s front porch last night. Poster is trying to reunite this “baby kitty” with its owner. They offer to bring her to you if she’s yours.

Location: Fulton Heights, Salisbury, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re missing a young cat in this area, check the photos and contact the poster through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Couch, love seat, and chair set

Condition: Has been stored in a garage, but the poster says it is still usable. No other details given, so expect some wear and plan to inspect before loading.

Location: Century Communities, Salisbury, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster says “come get ASAP”, so be ready with help and a vehicle big enough for all three pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: “Roy Rogers and The Brasada Bandits” 1955 book

Condition: Described as “not in bad shape” for its age. A classic story that could be fun to read to little ones.

Location: Hurley School Rd, Salisbury, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster invites anyone interested to text them at 336-309-1048 to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cable technician contract opportunity (paid work, not a physical free item)

Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week, 1099 independent contractor

Location: Ellis Crossroads, Salisbury, NC, with work across North Carolina from Greensboro to Charlotte and surrounding areas

Source: nextdoor.com

Elite Comm is hiring experienced cable technicians. Work includes installing, repairing, and servicing cable and fiber lines, with a steady flow of jobs in your area.

👉 See this opportunity on nextdoor.com

Free items in Salisbury tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, contact the poster soon and be ready to pick up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.