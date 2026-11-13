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🏥 Salisbury NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Salisbury’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to retail pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and work in care.
RN – Cardiac Tele (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 night shifts, 36 hrs/week guaranteed
- Pay: $2,124/week
Cardiac Tele RNs care for patients on heart monitors, manage cardiac drips, and do frequent assessments in a fast‑paced unit. This contract comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and a clear start date of November 30, 2026.
Pharmacy Technician (Part‑Time, Retail)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Salisbury, NC (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Part‑time, about 20 hours/week
- Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027
Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive‑thru, and handling inventory. Comes with company training, a clear growth path, and access to benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts (depending on hours and eligibility).
3rd Shift Nursing Supervisor
- Employer: Lutheran Services Carolinas
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Type: Full‑time, 36–40 hrs/week, overnight
- Pay Range: $29.00 – $37.00/hour
- Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus
Lead the overnight nursing team, oversee resident care, and handle assessments, meds, and documentation. This role is great if you have charge or supervisor experience and want strong benefits like 403(b) with match, health insurance, PTO, and paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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