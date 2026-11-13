Salisbury’s tech scene is growing fast, especially around retail, data, and automation. If you’re in IT or engineering and want solid pay plus hybrid options, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA Location: Salisbury, NC (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,040 – $187,560

Build and deploy machine learning models that power a major grocery group’s digital and e‑commerce tools. Great fit if you have 5+ years in AI/ML, strong Python skills, and a Master’s or PhD in a quantitative field.

Employer: Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA Location: Salisbury, NC (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (NC): $92,640 – $138,960

Lead data analysis, build dashboards, and shape KPIs that guide big business decisions. Ideal if you have 5+ years of data analysis, are strong with SQL and visualization tools, and like turning messy data into clear stories.

Employer: Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA Location: Salisbury, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $146,960 – $220,440

Senior role owning SAP S/4 IS-Retail design and integrations for inventory, purchasing, and receiving across store networks. Best for someone with 7–10+ years engineering, multiple full-cycle SAP implementations, and deep retail/SAP experience.

Employer: Motion (MotionAi)

(MotionAi) Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support sales by designing automation and controls solutions in areas like robotics, motion control, and machine vision. Good entry-level path if you have an engineering degree, can use CAD, and don’t mind travel up to 40%.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.