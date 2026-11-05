undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Salisbury, NC transportation jobs with multiple high-pay roles
Salisbury’s trucking and diesel scene is busy right now. If you’ve got a CDL or strong wrench skills, there are several solid options with steady hours and good pay.
CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver – ADUSA
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Salisbury, NC (runs in GA, NC, SC)
- Pay: $1,375–$1,675 per week average (weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 90 days)
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Home time: Weekly
Haul non-perishable groceries in dry van trailers with 100% no-touch and mostly drop-and-hook freight. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, annual bonus potential, and full benefits for all CDL-A holders who live within 50 miles of Charlotte.
CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver – Georgia Pacific
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Salisbury, NC (Midwest, Northeast & South lanes)
- Pay: $1,050–$1,275 per week average (weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 90 days)
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Home time: Weekly
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $5,000 (for experienced drivers)
Run no-touch paper products with a predictable schedule and steady miles. This lane offers sign-on bonuses, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, annual bonus potential, and full benefits for all CDL-A holders within 50 miles of Charlotte.
Trailer Mechanic – Mobile Fleet Service
- Employer: Uptime Mobile Services
- Location: Salisbury, NC (on the road at customer sites)
- Pay: $25–$35 per hour, about $52K–$72K/year at 40 hrs/week
- Type: Full-time
Work as a mobile trailer mechanic handling brakes, ABS, suspension, electrical, doors, floors, and liftgates for commercial fleets. You get a company service truck, flat-rate pay with monthly/quarterly/annual bonuses, weekends off, PTO, holidays, health benefits support, and a 401(k) with match.
Mobile Diesel Mechanic – Trucks, Trailers & Equipment
- Employer: Uptime Mobile Services
- Location: Salisbury, NC (on the road at customer sites)
- Pay: $27–$48 per hour, about $56K–$96K+/year at 40 hrs/week
- Type: Full-time
Hit the road as a mobile diesel mechanic working on engines, transmissions, electrical, hydraulics, and more. This role offers a fully equipped service truck, performance bonuses, Monday–Friday schedule with weekends off, PTO, health insurance, 401(k), and room to grow with a fast-expanding team.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.