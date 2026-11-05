🚌 Salisbury, NC transportation jobs with multiple high-pay roles

Salisbury’s trucking and diesel scene is busy right now. If you’ve got a CDL or strong wrench skills, there are several solid options with steady hours and good pay.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Salisbury, NC (runs in GA, NC, SC)

(runs in GA, NC, SC) Pay: $1,375–$1,675 per week average (weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 90 days)

(weekly guarantee of at least for first 90 days) Type: Full-time, company driver

Home time: Weekly

Haul non-perishable groceries in dry van trailers with 100% no-touch and mostly drop-and-hook freight. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, annual bonus potential, and full benefits for all CDL-A holders who live within 50 miles of Charlotte.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Salisbury, NC (Midwest, Northeast & South lanes)

(Midwest, Northeast & South lanes) Pay: $1,050–$1,275 per week average (weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 90 days)

(weekly guarantee of at least for first 90 days) Type: Full-time, company driver

Home time: Weekly

Sign-on bonus: Up to $5,000 (for experienced drivers)

Run no-touch paper products with a predictable schedule and steady miles. This lane offers sign-on bonuses, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, annual bonus potential, and full benefits for all CDL-A holders within 50 miles of Charlotte.

Employer: Uptime Mobile Services

Location: Salisbury, NC (on the road at customer sites)

Pay: $25–$35 per hour , about $52K–$72K/year at 40 hrs/week

, about at 40 hrs/week Type: Full-time

Work as a mobile trailer mechanic handling brakes, ABS, suspension, electrical, doors, floors, and liftgates for commercial fleets. You get a company service truck, flat-rate pay with monthly/quarterly/annual bonuses, weekends off, PTO, holidays, health benefits support, and a 401(k) with match.

Employer: Uptime Mobile Services

Location: Salisbury, NC (on the road at customer sites)

Pay: $27–$48 per hour , about $56K–$96K+/year at 40 hrs/week

, about at 40 hrs/week Type: Full-time

Hit the road as a mobile diesel mechanic working on engines, transmissions, electrical, hydraulics, and more. This role offers a fully equipped service truck, performance bonuses, Monday–Friday schedule with weekends off, PTO, health insurance, 401(k), and room to grow with a fast-expanding team.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.