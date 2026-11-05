🛒 Salisbury Retail: Multiple Assistant Manager Roles Hiring Now

Salisbury’s retail scene is busy and growing, and stores are looking for people who like fast-paced, people-first work. If you’ve got customer service skills and some leadership experience, these assistant manager roles are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 115 Rowan Summit Drive, Salisbury, NC 28146

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time assistant manager role at a busy convenience store with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights + weekends). You’ll help run daily operations, support hiring and training, handle cash and bookkeeping, and keep customer service fast and friendly. Circle K offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Alternate listing of this same job also appears on Indeed: View on Indeed

Employer: Variety Wholesalers (Big Lots)

Variety Wholesalers (Big Lots) Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time assistant manager/key carrier role helping run a Big Lots store that provides everyday essentials at value prices. You’ll support hiring and training, open and close the store, help manage freight and stock, and keep the sales floor and stockroom organized. This job offers flexible schedules, retirement plans, and is a good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail or leadership experience and like a high-energy, team setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Salisbury open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.