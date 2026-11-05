🍽️ Salisbury, NC Food Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles Up to $21/hr

Salisbury’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to artisan bread. If you want steady part-time hours and solid hourly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Location: NH Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury, NC

Type: Part-time (about 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm , days vary, rotating weekends)

(about , days vary, rotating weekends) Pay: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour

Keep the hospital kitchen running smoothly by cleaning dishes, pots, pans, and work areas so patients and staff get safe, quality meals. Good fit if you have dishwashing experience, like evening shifts, and want access to big-company benefits even in a part-time role.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Location: NH Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury, NC

Type: Part-time ( 6:00 am – 2:00 pm , days vary, rotating weekends)

( , days vary, rotating weekends) Pay: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour

Help prep and cook meals for patients, staff, and visitors while following recipes and food safety rules. Great if you already have prep cook experience and want daytime hours plus access to healthcare system kitchen experience and broad benefits.

Employer: Baba Bread French Artisan Bakery

Location: Salisbury, NC (production workshop)

Type: Part-time, seasonal-to-permanent (about 10–20 hours per week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Support a small artisan bakery by handling dishes and helping in the kitchen under the Head Baker. Nice option if you like hands-on work, want to learn real bread and pastry skills, and enjoy a small, close-knit team with an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and needs can shift, and employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.