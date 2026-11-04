🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Salisbury, NC Right Now

Salisbury’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in nursing and behavioral health. If you’re ready for a steady job helping local families, these are worth a look.

Employer: Liberty Health (Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services)

Liberty Health (Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services) Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a skilled nursing and rehab setting where you’ll lead CNAs, give meds, assist with MD rounds, and support new admissions. This role is ideal if you have an active NC RN license, like geriatric care, and want a stable position with clear procedures and team support.

Employer: Partners in Learning, Inc.

Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Join an inclusive early learning center providing classroom-based ABA therapy for children with autism. You’ll get a guaranteed 40-hour work week, paid training, and solid benefits while working closely with a BCBA and childcare staff; RBT certification is preferred, but they’ll support you in getting it.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.