🚌 Salisbury NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Salisbury has a solid mix of driving and auto jobs right now, from high‑pay CDL routes to flexible local delivery and hands-on mechanic work.

Employer: McLane Company

McLane Company Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year

Home more often while still earning strong money. This CDL‑A role runs Mon–Sat, 4–5 nights/week with early start times (1–5 AM) and offers day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation and sick time, plus 401(k) with profit sharing and extras like tuition reimbursement.

Employer: CARVANA

Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Full-time (experience-based technician role)

Full-time (experience-based technician role) Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

For techs with 3+ years repair experience, this role covers everything from light maintenance to heavy engine and electrical work, including hybrids and EVs. Standout perks include 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, dental & vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (your birthday is a holiday), and ASE/tool and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: RHLC Group – Marco's Pizza

Location: Salisbury, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00–$25.00 per hour (base + tips)

Great fit if you want flexible hours and local routes. You’ll deliver pizzas, handle payments, help in the kitchen, and keep things clean, with tips, employee discounts, and a friendly team vibe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; good driving and tech jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.