📅 Free Winter Wonderland of Lights at Salisbury City Park

A new holiday event is coming to Salisbury City Park — the Pohanka Winter Wonderland of Lights, presented by the Greater Salisbury Committee and partners.

The park will be filled with holiday lights and decorations, open every evening from November 28, 2026 through January 2, 2027. Admission is free.

There will be seven special event nights with extra fun:

Opening night: November 28, 4–7 p.m.

Other special nights: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 5–7 p.m.

On these nights, you can enjoy:

Live performances

Visits from Santa

Free train rides

Food for purchase from Mad Hatter

Hot chocolate from Dunkin’ Donuts

from Activities and more

The event is designed for kids, families, and residents of Salisbury and Wicomico County to enjoy a festive holiday experience close to home.