Salisbury has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from apartment upkeep to restaurant and commercial cleaning. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Habitat America, LLC

Habitat America, LLC Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Pay commensurate with experience

Entry-level role handling groundskeeping, common-area cleaning, basic apartment maintenance, and unit turnovers. Great fit if you have 1–2 years maintenance or similar experience and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and training with advancement opportunities.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

McDonald’s (independent franchisee) Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Not stated (maintenance position)

Not stated (maintenance position) Salary: Not listed

Keep the restaurant running smoothly by cleaning equipment and windows, maintaining inside/outside areas, unloading trucks, and handling basic upkeep. Role comes with training and a path to grow, plus the posting mentions competitive pay and a strong benefits package through the franchise.

Employer: B&S Professional Cleaning Inc

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Join a professional cleaning crew doing sweeping, mopping, dusting, trash, and restroom/common-area cleaning at client sites. Offers a flexible schedule, free uniforms, training, and chances to advance if you like detailed, independent work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.