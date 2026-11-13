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Music
For the Record Music Club Meets Nov. 17
11 days ago
The "For the Record" Music Club will meet with Tisha for a program on Hollywood's great music on Tuesday, November 17, from 4:00–6:30 p.m. at the Centre Library. All are welcome to join and explore famous music from movies.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wicomico Public Library
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