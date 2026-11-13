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Wicomico County
Kids Balloon Craft Program at Centre Library Nov. 21
10 days ago
The Centre Library will host Crafting with Kristie on November 21 from 2:30–4:30 p.m., where kids ages 6–11 can make their own mini balloon and learn about Thanksgiving Day parade balloons.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wicomico Public Library
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