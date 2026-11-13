Salisbury’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned clinicians and folks building their skills. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Benevis (Porter Dental | Benevis)

Benevis (Porter Dental | Benevis) Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $50–$61/hour plus production pay

Why it’s worth a look: Strong hourly rate, bi-weekly uncapped production bonus, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and CE reimbursement. You’ll focus on patient care (scaling, X-rays, sealants, fluoride) and education, mostly with kids, in a team setting.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (staffing for a multispecialty pain practice)

(staffing for a multispecialty pain practice) Location: Salisbury, MD (with possible coverage of a nearby Easton-area office)

(with possible coverage of a nearby Easton-area office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $415K–$460K to start, potential > $575K , full benefits

, full benefits Why it’s worth a look: High-earning attending role for BC/BE PM&R or Anesthesiology physicians with Interventional Pain fellowship. You’ll do exams, build treatment plans, and perform a wide range of interventional procedures (epidurals, RF ablation, joint injections, spinal cord stimulators, and more) in a collaborative, multidisciplinary team.

Employer: US Foot and Ankle Specialists

Location: Salisbury, MD (with possible travel to nearby offices)

(with possible travel to nearby offices) Type: Not listed (clinic/outpatient role)

Not listed (clinic/outpatient role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on outpatient podiatry role where you room patients, take vitals, assist with minor procedures and digital X-rays, and handle EMR documentation. Great for newer or experienced MAs, with training, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and other insurance benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same clinics and networks.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.