Salisbury’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with new roles helping seniors, people in recovery, and adults with disabilities. If you like work that really matters, these are worth a look.

Employer: Avenues Recovery

Avenues Recovery Location: Cambridge, MD (Avenues Recovery Center at Eastern Shore, near Salisbury)

(Avenues Recovery Center at Eastern Shore, near Salisbury) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Behavioral Health Technician team at a 100-bed detox and residential treatment facility. You’ll oversee daily operations, supervise staff, and help keep clients safe and engaged in recovery. Requires 2+ years supervising staff and 2+ years in SUD/behavioral health. Strong benefits, including 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and eligibility for HRSA STAR federal student loan repayment.

Employer: MAC, Inc. (Maintaining Active Citizens)

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time, Exempt (35 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00–$28.00 per hour

Support legal and care decisions for older adults under guardianship across the Lower Eastern Shore. You’ll attend hearings and care plan meetings, visit wards, arrange safe housing, and keep detailed records. Requires a Bachelor’s in social work or related field and a valid driver’s license. Comes with solid nonprofit benefits like 403(b) with match, health/vision/dental, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and professional development support.

Employer: ESB of Maryland

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time or Part-time (weekend shifts)

Pay: $19.00–$22.00 per hour (raise possible after 90 days)

Provide hands-on care for an individual with developmental disabilities, including autism. Weekend shifts only (8- or 12-hour options across days, evenings, and overnights). Must pass a background check and have 1+ year caregiving experience, valid driver’s license, CPR/First Aid, and CMT certification. Includes a referral program and steady weekend hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.