Salisbury’s sales scene is busy right now, from green energy to cars to local wine. If you like talking to people and building relationships, there’s good money to be made on the Shore.

Employer: ICF

ICF Location: Maryland’s Eastern Shore (home-based, local travel from Salisbury area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base expected around $85,000–$95,000 (full range listed as $81,499–$138,549)

Work from home while visiting commercial utility customers across Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Caroline counties to grow energy efficiency programs (not product sales). Great fit if you have several years in B2B sales, sustainability, or customer success, are strong with CRM (Microsoft Dynamics 365), and want solid pay plus benefits while helping businesses save energy.

Employer: Pohanka Nissan Hyundai / Pohanka Honda of Salisbury

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with commission and bonus programs (paid training)

Join a long-established Salisbury dealership group selling and leasing new and used vehicles. No prior car sales experience needed—paid training, mentorship, benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and vehicle purchase programs make this a strong entry point if you’re energetic, love talking to people, and want uncapped earning potential.

Employer: Tipsy Teacher

Location: Based in Salisbury, MD – territory Wicomico & Worcester counties

Type: Commission / Independent-style role

Pay: 10% commission on wholesale sales, estimated $30,000–$50,000/year depending on accounts

Sell a Maryland wine brand that supports teachers to restaurants, bars, and shops—especially in Ocean City and around the Shore. You set your own hours, build 20–30 core accounts, and get paid every time they reorder; ideal if you’re organized, like being on the road, and want flexible, relationship-based sales work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.