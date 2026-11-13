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🛒 Salisbury MD Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Salisbury’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time career path. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring locally.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Pohanka Nissan Hyundai (Pohanka Honda of Salisbury)
- Location: Salisbury, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a clean, temperature-controlled shop helping customers with their vehicle service needs. This role is great if you’re outgoing and like explaining repairs and maintenance, with benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation/holidays, bonuses, and vehicle purchase programs.
General Merchandise Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1890
- Location: 2702 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15 – $28 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives
Help customers on the sales floor, keep Hobbies & Home Improvement areas stocked and tidy, and handle tasks like paint mixing and fabric cutting. Comes with health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time and full-time associates.
Assistant Store Manager – Banter by Piercing Pagoda (The Centre at Salisbury)
- Employer: Signet Jewelers
- Location: The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.50 – $21.00 per hour + commission
Step into a leadership role where you coach a team, drive sales, and keep customers happy in a jewelry and piercing setting. You’ll get sales and management training, benefits (medical, dental, vision), 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, tuition help, merchandise discounts, and chances to move up.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles listed that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.