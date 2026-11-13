Salisbury’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time career path. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Pohanka Nissan Hyundai (Pohanka Honda of Salisbury)

Pohanka Nissan Hyundai (Pohanka Honda of Salisbury) Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a clean, temperature-controlled shop helping customers with their vehicle service needs. This role is great if you’re outgoing and like explaining repairs and maintenance, with benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation/holidays, bonuses, and vehicle purchase programs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1890

Location: 2702 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $28 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

Help customers on the sales floor, keep Hobbies & Home Improvement areas stocked and tidy, and handle tasks like paint mixing and fabric cutting. Comes with health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time and full-time associates.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Location: The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50 – $21.00 per hour + commission

Step into a leadership role where you coach a team, drive sales, and keep customers happy in a jewelry and piercing setting. You’ll get sales and management training, benefits (medical, dental, vision), 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, tuition help, merchandise discounts, and chances to move up.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles listed that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.