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Wicomico County
Library book club meets Nov. 14 at Sarbanes
4 days ago
The Wicomico Public Library will host its Booked for the Weekend book club on Saturday, November 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Meeting Room 4 at the Sarbanes Library. This month’s book is “A Grandmother Begins the Story,” and there is still time to pick up a copy and join the discussion.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wicomico Public Library
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