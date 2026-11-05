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Wicomico County

Library book club meets Nov. 14 at Sarbanes

4 days ago
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The Wicomico Public Library will host its Booked for the Weekend book club on Saturday, November 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Meeting Room 4 at the Sarbanes Library. This month’s book is “A Grandmother Begins the Story,” and there is still time to pick up a copy and join the discussion.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wicomico Public Library

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