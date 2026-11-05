🚌 Salisbury, MD Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Salisbury’s transportation scene is busy right now, from local delivery routes to airline operations. If you like being on the road (or in the control room), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $875/week guaranteed base + commissions

You’ll run a regular delivery route, build relationships with the same customers each week, and grow your income by upselling uniforms and products. Daytime, Monday–Friday only with benefits like 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

This role delivers oxygen and medical equipment to homes, clinics, and nursing facilities, and teaches patients how to use it safely. Expect hands-on work, minor equipment repairs, warehouse help, and on-call shifts some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Pohanka Nissan Hyundai

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000 – $100,000 per year (experience & performance)

Great fit if you’re a certified, entry-level automotive tech looking to grow. You’ll diagnose and repair vehicles in a modern, air-conditioned shop with ongoing training, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, health/dental/vision, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Piedmont Airlines

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000/year + potential bonuses

Deadline: Apply by November 13, 2026

Senior role leading dispatchers and flight operations in the airline’s Operations Control Center. Requires a valid FAA Dispatch Certificate and 5+ years with a Part 121 airline operations center. Comes with paid training, 401(k), vacation, holiday pay, medical/dental, and American Airlines travel benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.