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Salisbury

🚧 Salisbury, MD Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

7 days ago
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Salisbury’s skilled trades scene is busy right now, especially around shipbuilding and field leadership. If you’ve got welding or construction experience, there are some solid options with good pay and benefits.

Pipefitter & Welder

  • Employer: Chesapeake Shipbuilding
  • Location: Salisbury, MD
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $25–$40/hour (based on experience and 6G weld test)

Work on passenger cruise vessels doing welding, fitting, and pipe work. This role stands out for its $1,000 sign-on bonus, overtime opportunities, 401(k) with 5% match, and strong PTO and health benefits for you and your family.

Certified Welding Inspector (CWI)

  • Employer: Chesapeake Shipbuilding
  • Location: Salisbury, MD
  • Type: Listed as part-time, described as full-time, benefits-eligible
  • Pay: $33–$40/hour

Inspect welds and steel vessel fabrication for ships under US Coast Guard rules. Good fit if you hold an AWS CWI, know structural steel codes, and want steady hours, strong benefits, relocation help, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Field Operations Foreman

  • Employer: IMHR (confidential client in Salisbury area)
  • Location: Salisbury, MD (in person)
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $70,000–$75,000/year

Lead field crews for construction/restoration projects, handle scheduling, quality checks, and job-site safety. Comes with 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and is ideal if you have a few years of construction plus estimating and crew leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person with solid experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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