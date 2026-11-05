📋 Salisbury MD Admin Jobs with Multiple $25–$30/hr+ Roles

Salisbury has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized and good with people. Here are a few admin roles with steady hours and real benefits.

Employer: US Foot and Ankle Specialists

US Foot and Ankle Specialists Location: Salisbury, MD (with frequent travel between offices)

(with between offices) Type: Full-time (medical office)

Full-time (medical office) Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk team in a busy medical practice—training staff, managing schedules, and keeping patient check-in running smoothly. Good fit if you have 2–5 years medical admin experience, know insurance and medical codes, and want strong benefits like health, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Eastern Shore Distributing

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: Full-time, in person (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $25–$30 per hour, depending on experience

Office role with a mix of admin and light bookkeeping—A/R and A/P, entering sales, updating systems, and answering phones. Strong pick if you’re detail-focused and comfortable with numbers; comes with medical, dental, 401(k) + match, PTO, employee discount, and retirement plan.

Employer: OC HOME SERVICE GROUP

Location: Salisbury, MD

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $40,000–$60,000 per year

Handles client calls, documents, spreadsheets, bookkeeping, and dispatching for a service business. Great if you have 3+ years office experience, know A/P and A/R, and are comfortable in Microsoft Office; includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.