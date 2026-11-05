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Salisbury
🛒 Salisbury, MD Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Salisbury’s retail scene is busy right now – big brands and local employers are hiring across stores, pharmacies, and clubs. If you like helping customers, there’s a mix of part-time and full-time roles with solid pay and benefits.
Full Time - Merchandising Service Associate (Day)
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Salisbury, MD
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.70/hour
- Build and refresh in-store displays, keep signs and pricing accurate, and help make the store easy to shop. Weekday schedule, strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, stock purchase, PTO, discounts) and lots of room to grow.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1890
- Location: 2702 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20 – $33/hour + incentives and premiums
- Lead the team that picks and packs online grocery and general merchandise orders. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, organizing people, and want strong benefits plus paid education through Live Better U.
PT Maintenance (Store Associate)
- Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)
- Location: 2300 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour
- Help keep the store clean, organized, and customer-ready while also pitching in on the sales floor and at the register. Flexible schedule, store discount, and access to broader TJX benefits if you meet hours requirements.
PT Backroom Processor
- Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)
- Location: 2300 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour
- Work behind the scenes processing and preparing merchandise for the sales floor, plus some customer interaction and register work. Great if you like staying active, lifting, and keeping things organized.
Part-Time Manager
- Employer: Claire’s
- Location: Salisbury, MD
- Type: Part-time, leadership
- Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final rate based on experience and location)
- Help run the store, drive sales, and perform ear piercings while keeping the shop fun and on-trend. Good step up if you have at least a year of retail management and love fashion and social media.
Pharmacy Cashier
- Employer: Chesapeake Health Care
- Location: Salisbury, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
- Run the POS, handle cash and cards, and help patients with prescriptions in a healthcare setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement benefits, and steady hours if you have prior cashiering experience.
Sales Associate – PT
- Employer: GNC
- Location: Salisbury, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Hourly + individual sales incentives (rate varies by location and experience)
- Greet customers, recommend vitamins and wellness products, and help with online orders and store upkeep. Nice fit if you’re into health/fitness and want commission potential plus a strong employee discount.
(USA) Team Manager Developmental
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 2700 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801
- Type: Full-time management
- Salary: $70,000 – $95,000/year + bonuses
- Lead teams in areas like Member Experience, Fresh, Merchandising, or Freight. Ideal if you have retail or supervisory experience and want a leadership role with strong pay, bonuses, and Walmart/Sam’s Club benefits and education programs.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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