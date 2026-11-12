🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Saline, MI ($15–$19/hr+)

Saline’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Saline, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole show at this busy pizza shop. You’ll handle staffing, inventory, cash, and customer service, and set the tone for the team every shift.

Employer: AJD Pizza (Domino’s franchise)

Location: Saline, MI

Type: Full-time & part-time (20+ hrs/week)

(20+ hrs/week) Pay: $15–$19 per hour, based on experience & certifications

Great step up if you’ve been a shift lead or supervisor. You’ll lead shifts, coach the crew, help with deliveries when needed, and can grow into a General Manager role, with access to health, dental, vision, life insurance, and a 401(k) if eligible.

Employer: Brewed Awakenings Cafe

Location: Saline, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Hands-on baking job where everything is from scratch—pastries, bars, scones, plus daily soups. Early mornings, creative input on recipes, and perks like an employee discount and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.