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Saline County

Burn ban continues across Saline County

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctXMv_1GoNGmDJ00

A burn ban remains in effect across Saline County as of November 5, 2026, due to ongoing dry conditions and little to no rain expected in the coming week. No outdoor burning is allowed, and uncontrolled fires should be reported to 911. Updates: https://t.co/jYedkEMBgh

This content is adapted from materials provided by Saline County Emergency Management

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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