There are some nice free items up for grabs around Salinas this week. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good free deal, these might be worth a look.

Item: Light cream colored sofa

Condition: Described as comfortable and in excellent condition

Location: Bolsa Knolls, Salinas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A cozy, light cream sofa that the owner says is in excellent shape. Great if you need seating for a living room or family room. You’ll need to pick it up at the location, and the poster asks that anyone interested send a message through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage wooden secretary desk with hutch

Category: Furniture

Location: Archer/College Park, Salinas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Elegant vintage wooden secretary desk with a hutch and mesh doors. A nice fit for a home office or study, with storage up top and workspace below. If you like classic furniture with character, this could be a great free find.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen metal bed frame with wooden slats

Brand: Zinus

Category: Furniture

Condition: “Newish” – used about 6 months

Location: Archer/College Park, Salinas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy metal queen bed frame with wooden slats, from Zinus. The poster says it’s only been used for about six months, so it’s fairly new. A solid choice if you need a bed frame and want to save money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Salinas tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.